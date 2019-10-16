Thelma Elizabeth McGee, 93, of Osyka, passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Visitation resumes noon Thursday until services at 1 p.m. at Gillsburg Baptist Church. The Rev. Victor Walsh will officiate. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McGee was born Sept. 29, 1926, the daughter of James and Lizzia Bedwell Smith.
Mrs. Thelma worked her whole life. She was a farmer, a gardener and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willis McGee; and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by five children, daughter Billie Trigg, son Johnny Massey, son Victor McGee, daughter Helen Turner and daughter Mary Whittington; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
