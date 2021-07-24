Rosalyn Shandale Smith, 26, of Tylertown died at Walthall County General Hospital on July 21, 2021.
A graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Tylertown Cemetery II. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Smith was born Feb. 18, 1995, in Jackson. She was the daughter of K.C. Smith and the late Delorise Ratliff Smith.
