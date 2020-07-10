Hulon Wesley McCain, 73, of Franklin Township, N.J., passed away July 7, 2020, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township, N.J.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Powell’s Grove Cemetery in Jayess. Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, N.J., and Riverwood Family Funeral Home in Brookhaven are handling arrangements.
Mr. McCain was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Tylertown. He moved to New Jersey in 1980 and resided in Bergen County, Clinton Township and Franklin Township. He was the son of the late Arnold Wesley and Kathleen Carney McCain.
Hulon was the husband of Permelia Arceneaux McCain of Franklinton, La., celebrating 48 years of marriage.
Hulon earned his Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College, his Master’s degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and his Ph.D from University of Alabama at Birmingham. He went on to continue his post-doctoral work in San Francisco.
He spent many years teaching as a professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J. He also worked as a pharmacologist for Colgate-Palmolive and also Wyeth in Parsippany, N.J., until his retirement in 2005.
Hulon was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He loved antique cars and especially enjoyed going to car shows and restoring his own classic cars.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife include two sons, Hulon Wesley McCain II of Franklinton and wife Meadow Meyer McCain, and Jon Wesley Joseph McCain of Franklin Township; two grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth McCain and Damien Wesley McCain; six brothers, Tommy McCain and wife Cheryl of Covington, La., Willard Brister and wife Bonnie of Jayess, Jimmy Gail McCain, and Billy Lynn McCain and wife Georgia, all of Citronelle, Ala., Mark McCain and wife Deborah, and Brian Arnold McCain, all of Jayess; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his maternal aunts, Billy Reid and Izette Carney; and paternal aunt, Geneva Holmes.
Memorials can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.
