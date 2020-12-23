Robert Cooper, 72, of New Orleans died there Dec. 16, 2020.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster, with the Rev. David Veals officiating. Anderson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Cooper was born March 26, 1948, in Amite County, son of Robert and Modis Taylor Cooper.
He was retired from Long-leaf Farms, Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one aunt.
Survivors include his wife, Willen Collins Cooper; brothers, Douglas Cooper, Kenny Cooper and Joseph Cooper; and sisters, Beverly Terrell and Emma Cooper.
