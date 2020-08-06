Linda Powell Stalling, 49, of Osyka, died July 28, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Magee Cemetery, Osyka, with Pastor Bertrand Smith officiating.
Ms. Stalling was born Aug. 8, 1970, in Independence, La.
