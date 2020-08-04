Lessie McCarstle, 79, of Liberty, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at Liberty Community Living Center.
Services will be announced at a later date. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. McCarstle was born June 19, 1941, the daughter of Joseph and Carrie Ogden.
She worked in Liberty as a substitute teacher and at the Dollar General.
She is survived by her daughter, Desiree Corrie and friend Jimmy Swinford; her son, Richard McCarstle and wife Evelyn; five grandchildren, Holden Corrie, Jameson Corrie, Samuel Corrie and wife Taylor Morgan, Savannah McCarstle and Gunner McCarstle; one sister, Louise Pate; and one brother, Martin Ogden.
