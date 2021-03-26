Syble Sartin passed peacefully into the comforting hands of the Almighty on March 22, 2021, following a brave and extended battle with Alzheimer’s.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge followed by a service officiated by the Rev. Tom Cook at 11. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Sartinville Cemetery, Sartinville, with a service conducted by the Rev. Kevin Sartin.
Syble was born in Sartinville to Dudley and Christine Magee.
She and her mother traveled throughout the United States as Dudley served his country in World War II. Following the war, the family settled in McComb.
Afterwards, she attended Southern Mississippi University and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. In 1966, Syble enrolled at Louisiana State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science of Elementary Education degree in 1968, a Master of Education degree in 1975 and an Education Specialist degree in 1978.
A leader with a fierce, independent spirit, she served countless students and parents as a teacher and principal. While raising a family, she and A.J. instilled the importance of family, faith and love of one another in their two children.
Syble always had a smile for strangers and words of encouragement for a friend in need. She liked to travel, tend to her garden, square dance, and spend time with her family.
She learned to quilt and joined the Patchwork Pelicans, Strawberry Patch Quilters and Gulf States Quilting Association, where she served as a judge at various quilt shows and as GSQA president.
After retirement, Syble and A.J. were introduced to storytelling festivals. Attracted to good stories spun by master storytellers, they enjoyed attending the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn., bringing home great tales to share with family and friends.
She and A.J. were supporters of LSU athletics and Broadmoor United Methodist Church. They were steering committee members of BUMC’s Prime of Life Ministry that later spawned the popular Holy Chow outreach for senior citizens and regularly served others as part of Appalachia Service Projects. She loved to sing in the Saints Alive Choir, participate in the Green Acres garden for Southeast Ministries and the annual BUMC Garage Sale.
Syble was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, A.J. Sartin; and her parents, Christine and Dudley Magee.
She is survived by sister, Chris Kirkland (Tom) of Knoxville, Tenn.; children, Patricia Lawler (Jeff) of Austin, Texas, and Mike Sartin (Karen) of Zachary, La.; grandchildren, Jace Lawler (Melissa) of Cypress, Texas, Alyssa Smith (Scott) of Dallas, Savannah Windham (Mims) of Houston, Texas, Cal Sartin (Randee Kay) of Clinton, La., Kevin Sartin (April) of Nashville, Ark., Brian Sartin (Molly) of Zachary, La., and Brandon Sartin of Jackson, La.; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Matt, Anna-Kate, Mikelyn, Emilie, Allie, Eden, Abbie, Eryn, Mae, Sally Sartin, Gabriel Herrington, Abigail Smith and Elisandra Lawler.
The family wishes to express its sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Grace Health and Rehab Center in Slaughter, La., and to the dedicated caregivers at the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge for their devoted care of Syble in the last years of her life.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Syble’s honor be directed to the Senior Ministry at BUMC or the Butterfly Wing at Hospice of Baton Rouge.
