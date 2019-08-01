Felicia H. Williams, 48, of Madison and a native of Tylertown, died July 28, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, La..
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown. Services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, with Elder Colia Dillon Jr. officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was born July 5, 1971, in Walthall County.
