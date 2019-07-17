Sylvia Carruth Gardenhire, 76, of Baton Rouge and formerly of Summit, died July 7, 2019, at her home.
Visitation is 12:30 p.m. Friday until services at 1:30 at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, La.
She was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Summit to Mellgwin Hewitt Pate and Leslie Edwin Carruth. She was the stepdaughter of Joseph Lee Pate.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; her husband, Henry Clay Gardenhire III; and brothers Leslie “Butch" Carruth Jr. and James Eugene “Jimmy” Carruth.
Survivors include her sons, Henry Clay Gardenhire IV (Sonya) and Christopher Gardenhire; a sister, Kate Pate Slonaker (Randy); grandchildren Merydyan Ponthier, Henry Clay Gardenhire V and Ramie Gardenhire; great-grandchildren, Jayson Ponthier, Gracie Clay Ponthier, Henry Clay Gardenhire VI and Bentley Yawn; and sisters-in-law Paulette Carruth and Camille Carruth.
Pallbearers are Russell Carruth, Henry Clay Gardenhire V, Douglas Slonaker, Jed Slonaker, Todd Carruth, Brad Carruth, Randy Slonaker and Dr. David Hubbs.
