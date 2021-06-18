Godfrey Allen, 71, of Centreville, died June 12, 2021, at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Services are noon Saturday at Winans Chapel C.M.E. church in Centreville with the Rev. Jason McLeod officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Craft Funeral Home.
He was born Jan. 25, 1950, in Centreville.
