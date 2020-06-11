Helen Rose Smith, 73, passed away on June 8, 2020.
Private family visitation is 10 to 10:45 a.m. today at Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home in Tylertown. Private family services follow at 11 at Silver Creek Cemetery with Bro. Bruce McKenzie officiating.
Helen was born July 30, 1946, in Fort Hood, Texas, to Farest Gibson and Myrtle Gibson Hancock.
Helen married Walter L. Smith of Tylertown.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her stepfather, Vernon Hancock; one son, Robert Smith; and one sister, Carol Chapman.
She is survived by son, John Smith (Jennifer); three daughters, Penny Genusa (Salvador), Susan Dixon (Paul) and Sharon Reeves; three sisters, Nita McKenzie, Joy Steele and Charlotte Phillips; 13 grandchildren, Ashley (Jacob), Kayley, Gracee, Alex, Amanda, Kaylee, Brooke, Kristina (Corey), Kynsley, Bradley, Heather, Hilary and Heidi; 14 great-grandchildren, Jase, Rowan, Lukas, Reese, Jadence, Zoey, Adalynn, Hannah, Aniston, Nicholas, Gabriel, Jeffrey, Lillian and Marina; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.