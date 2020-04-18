Beverly Balser Gent, 89, loved her country home where she spent many happy days before departing this world on April 16, 2020.
Graveside services were today with family members in attendance at Hollywood Cemetery with Father Brian Kaskie officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home handled arrangements. The family will plan a celebration of her life at a later date to be determined, due to the current pandemic.
Born in McComb on Dec. 20, 1930, Mrs. Gent was the daughter of George and Irma Balser and one of 10 children.
Following her graduation from St. Mary of the Pines in Chatawa, she began working at State Pharmacy in McComb, where she met pharmacist Alfred Gent, whom she married in 1951.
An accomplished, self-taught seamstress, Beverly made her own wedding gown. Years later she made her daughter’s wedding gown along with bridesmaids’ dresses. In addition to making her own garments, she contributed to the wardrobes of family and friends, taking special delight in creating doll clothing.
There was nothing Beverly could not fix or enhance. She was known to knock out a wall and remodel a room or two. As a Master Gardener, she devoted time to beautifying McComb. And for years and years, she gave all those on her Christmas gift list an amaryllis they could take out of a box and grow themselves.
With a thirst for learning and a longing to become a teacher, she began attending college classes in her 40s, earning her degree in elementary education and specializing in learning disabilities. She taught in McComb public schools until she reached retirement age. Even when she was not in the classroom, she was always asking questions of family and friends just to “see if you knew the answer.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Gent; a son, George Balser Gent; her parents, George Henry and Irma Lyons Balser; five brothers, George Balser, John Balser, Fred Balser, the Rev. Edward Balser and Austin Balser; three sisters, Kathleen Balser, Sister Kathlyn Balser SSND and Sister Dorothy Balser SSND.
She is survived by her children, Edward Gent (Joy), David Gent (Anne), Beth Blossman (Harold) and Dan Gent (Katie); grandchildren, Stephen Gent (Nick), Lauren Gent Ross (Troy), Gordon Gent (Julie), Kristen Gent Barnett (John), Leah Blossman Rawls (Jace), Hal Blossman, Elisabeth Gent, Carolyn Gent, Matthew Gent and Christopher Gent; and great-grandchildren Sophie Ross, Joseph Ross, Michael Ross, Luke Ross, John Thomas Barnett, William Barnett, Ansel Gent, Hudson Rawls and Grace Rawls and her brother; Richard Balser (Katie).
