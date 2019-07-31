Raymond Earl Johnston, 68, of Magnolia, passed away July 29, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be noon Thursday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb.
Raymond was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Wesson to Frank Johnston Jr. and Vivian Nations Johnston of Magnolia.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Johnston served as the assistant fire chief for Fernwood Fire Department for many years. He worked also for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Mr. Johnston retired with the Mississippi Department of Transportation working in bridge and highway maintenance. Raymond loved fishing and hunting with his sons and nephews. He would go fishing with anybody that would cast a hook into the water.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother; his wife, Gwen Johnston of Magnolia; four sons, Shane Bassemier (Sonya) of Smithdale, Jeff Bassemier (Jennifer) of Moore, Okla., James Brister and fiancee Pat of Alabama, and John Johnston of McComb; two daughters, Anita Jordan (Dole) of Tylertown and Tabatha Brewer (Steve); a brother, Dale Johnston Sr. (Elaine) of Magnolia; a sister, Marlene Nations (Don) of Bogue Chitto; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.