Jerry W. Jackson

Jerry Willis Jackson, 72, a longtime resident of McComb, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 6, 2020, after a period of health issues.
A private family graveside service will be held today. Dr. David Millican, Bro. Cletus Moak and Bro. Joe Jackson will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry was born Jan. 24, 1948, to Ilda Lee (McCulley) and Charles Everett Jackson in McComb, the sixth of 10 children.
Jerry’s years were filled with many experiences, graduating as Mr. North Pike High, then from Southwest Mississippi Junior College, Mississippi State in mechanical engineering, University of Mississippi in law, passing the Bar, and licensed in Mississippi.
He was raised and worked on the family dairy. In high school and junior college he worked summers on Interstate 55 construction. He worked for DuPont Chemical in Laplace, La., four years prior to attending law school. He practiced law in McComb part-time and spent many years helping aging parents and with beef cattle back on the farm. After their death, Jerry returned to outdoor life in road construction for 10-plus years and had a love for automobile restoration.
Jerry was an accomplished artist, then writer, then combining both into several illustrated books and many pieces of art. He embraced the internet for sharing his art, writing, music and family memories.
Early years found him in a three-piece brass band playing trumpet. He took up acoustic guitar, accompanying himself in songs and with others in several groups. Before multi-track recorders were commercially available, he designed and built a 16-track recorder. He enjoyed music his entire life and looked forward even in these last months to a time he might play again.
Jerry was a professed Christian and loved church fellowship.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Billie Jean Jackson and a nephew, Bruce Jackson.
He is survived by three sisters and six brothers and their spouses, Charles Everett Jr. and Nancy, Joe Alvin, Carey Marvin and Mary Lynn, Hugh Larry and Peggy, Kathryn Lee and Mike Brister, Byron Everett and Sylvia, Barbara Lee and Jim Barker, James Howard and Bonnie, Carolyn Lee and Rick Ryan; one aunt, Ruby (McCulley) Pray; 23 nieces and nephews, 35 grand-nieces and -nephews, and seven great-grand-nieces and -nephews.
His nephews serve as pallbearers, and brothers and brothers-in-law as honorary pallbearers.
“Thank you!” to the health care providers of Jackson and those of McComb and the surrounding area that helped during these last nine months. We extend our appreciation to all that held him up in prayer and the many who touched his life in word and deed.
Even though Jerry didn't practice law, he was very knowledgable and interested in the legal profession. I always enjoyed talking with him about the various legal issues.
