James M. “Jimmy” Dye, 84, of Summit, passed away May 14, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until a memorial service at 11 at First Baptist Church of Summit with Dr. Larry LeBlanc officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy was born in Memphis on July 31, 1936, to the late Jesse Howard and Zola Cole Dye.
Learning to play the piano by ear at an early age, Jimmy had a God-given gift for music. Ushering in the first wave of rock ‘n’ roll, he routinely performed with his band, the Rockin’ Rhythms, at VFWs, school auditoriums and small clubs around Memphis. He and his band won first place in the talent show at the Memphis Mid-South Fair in 1956.
As part of the awards, the band got to audition for Sam Phillips at Sun Studio. Sam liked what he heard and liked the band having a piano-playing lead singer. He said he had another kid, a piano player from Ferriday, La., coming up soon. He’d see how he worked out and let Jimmy and his band know something. The kid was Jerry Lee Lewis. Jimmy continued to play with his own unique playing style throughout his life, but he always remembered those early days when young kids packed the dance floor as he entertained with his own distinctive flair.
Jimmy was an active member of First Baptist Church, Summit, for over 57 years. Throughout those years he taught RA’s and occasionally played the piano. He and several of his friends continued to minister through music by playing regularly at local nursing homes.
He was a Godly man, a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will always be remembered for his talents in making the best popcorn balls, molasses candy and deer jerky as well as his ability to grow the most abundant vegetable gardens.
In continuing to serve others, he and his wife decided several years ago to donate their bodies to medical science in the hopes of benefiting students and doctors in finding answers for medical issues and to help others in the future.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Joyce Faye Tutor Dye; and his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lorell Howard and Nell Dye and Robert William “Bobby” and Jo Nell Dye.
He is survived by a son, Stephen James Dye (Catherine); a daughter, Pamela Dye Schmidt (Russell); six grandchildren, Shannon Longmire, Jessica Levert (Will), Brooke Gurley (Matt), Coty Joseph Schmidt (Karleigh), Chance Schmidt (Brooklyn) and James Michael Schmidt (Charly); seven great-grandchildren, Colby Longmire, Anne Marie Longmire, Harper Levert, Aubrey Levert, Bailey Gurley, Lake Gurley and John Russell Schmidt; and his beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Summit, the Baptist Children’s Village or the American Cancer Society.
