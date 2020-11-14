Sidney Beck, 80, of Jayess, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. No services will be announced. Please wear a mask to the visitation.
Sidney was born in Macon, Ga., on Dec. 3, 1939, to the late James S. and Catherine Jackson Beck.
Sidney was a retired mill operator for Georgia-Pacific and a member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father in-law who dearly loved his wife. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed being a wildlife photographer while chasing bears in Yellowstone National Park. He loved bass fishing, baseball and playing golf. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carolyn S. Beck.
He is survived by his two sons and their spouses, James S. Beck (Robbi), and Scott Beck (Christia); two daughters, Judy C. Peden (Wes) and Christy LaBare (Warren); a sister, Kathryn “Cathy” Cameron; 10 grandchildren, Dustin, Jeffrey, Donald, Joey, Josh, LeAnna, Danielle, Haleigh, Logan and Rebecca; three great-grandchildren, Ava Rose, Leah Marie and Wyatt Nathaniel; numerous nieces andand nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Health Hospice, 1445 Highway 98 East, Columbia, MS 39429.
