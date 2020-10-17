Nancy L. Scott, 82, of McComb died Oct. 15, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McComb.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Monday at Pilgrim Rest Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Gordon officiating.
Ms. Scott was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Magnolia to the late Byrum Scott and Mattie Cockerham.
She worked for many years at Beacham Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a nephew, Little Master Byrum Scott; a niece, Rosa D. Miller; and two brothers-in-law, Bradford Kennedy and the Rev. Dr. James Miller.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters: Evelyn Kennedy and Rubbie E. Miller; three brothers, Johnny (Bonnie) Scott, Jewell (Barbara) Scott and Percy (Donnette) Scott; two nieces, Zaneta (Stanford) Grady and Emily (Cedric) Sanders; three nephews, Michael (Tanya) Scott, Jamie (Dianna) Miller and LeShannon Miller; and a host of close relatives and friends.
