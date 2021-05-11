Mary Ellen Vaughn Preston, 91, of McComb, passed away May 7, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
A private service will be held Saturday in Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Mary was born March 6, 1930, in Picayune to Robert Estelle Vaughn and Lottie Estelle Carroll Vaughn. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She married Ernest Preston on May 27, 1949, and they raised three children and then she went to nursing school. Mary graduated from the first class in licensed practical nursing at Southwest Mississippi Junior College on Nov. 15, 1970. She went on to graduate from Southwest Mississippi Junior College with an associate’s degree in nursing on May 3, 1981.
She worked at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center as a nurse until her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and traveling. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 71 years, Ernest C. Preston; two brothers, Rayford Vaughn and Robert L. Vaughn; and two sisters, Ruby Vaughn Davis and Margaret Vaughn Blankenship.
She is survived by her son Robert Preston (Paula) of Long Beach; two daughters, Jane Campbell (Craig) of Terry and Jean Miller (Richard) of Dadeville, Ala.; a sister, Joyce Vaughn Cameron of Daphne, Ala.; five grandchildren, Jeff Miller, Stephen Miller (Laura), Marianna Riley (Zack), Andrew Preston and Olivia Wilkins (Hayden); six great-grandchildren, Campbell and Sarah Vaughn Riley, Audrey and Lydia Miller, Jane Claire and Haskell Wilkins; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Preston, Craig Campbell, Zack Riley, Stephen Miller, Hayden Wilkins and Jeff Miller.
Honorary pallbearer will be Richard Miller.
