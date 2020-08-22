Dowell Randolph “Randy” Harrell, 84, of Magnolia and formerly of Aberdeen, Md., crossed into the eternal presence of God on Aug. 20, 2020, at his residence due to a sudden illness.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Monday until services there at 10. Pastor Greg Whitehead will officiate, and burial will be in Mars Hill Cemetery with Navy honors.
Randolph was born in Summit on Dec. 16, 1935, to the late Homer Alvin and Hettie Delphine William Harrell.
Randolph was a member of Boy Scout Troop 123 at Central Baptist Church, where he was a lifetime member.
He graduated from McComb High School Class of 1954. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad for a short time before he joined the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, until 1961 as an electrical technician and was aboard when it made its historical voyage under the North Pole on Aug. 3, 1958. He received the first Peacetime Presidential Citation for that voyage.
Randolph worked at the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta at the Teaching Nuclear Reactor. He then transferred to the Army Test Nuclear Pulse Reactor at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, Md., where he retired January 1996.
Randolph loved sailing the Chesapeake Bay on his numerous sailboats. He was married for 61 years to Mary Ann Snyder Harrell until her sudden death in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a daughter, Sandra Gail “Sandy” Harrell; three sisters, Carolee Harrell, Hettie Jean Brown and Glenda Ruth Arickson; brother-in-law, James C. Snyder; and his in-laws, John and Clara Snyder.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Jerry Edwards of Abingdon, Md.; and his special neighbors, James and Barbara Boyd, with many other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be James Boyd, Jerry Edwards, David Boyd and Mike Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015; or Bala Chitto Baptist Church, Holmesville-Osyka Road, Magnolia, MS 39652.
