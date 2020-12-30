Bubber Johnson, 77, of Summit passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, Summit. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. The Rev. Larry LeBlanc and the Rev. Dennis Johnsey will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask are to be worn.
Bubber was born Sept. 7, 1943, in McComb to Wallace Johnson and Yvette Ellis Johnson.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Summit, where he served as a deacon.
Mr. Johnson served with the Mississippi National Guard for 10 years. Bubber was very community-involved. He served with the Pike County Economic Development District and on the board of the Boys and Girls Club. He worked for MP&L as a lineman for many years.
Bubber worked in the automobile sales industry for 44 years. He first was a sales manager for many years at Day Motors until he became a partner in Trademark Motors. Bubber sold his partnership to retire but that only lasted a few weeks. He then went to work as a salesman at Howell Motors.
Bubber was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Pender Johnson of Summit, a son and daughter-in-law, Pender Johnson and Molly of Summit; a daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline Johnson Wall and Brinson of McComb; a brother and sister-in-law, Buster Johnson and Lisa of Greensboro, N.C.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Jennifer Brown of Jackson, and Neva Hundley and Jeffrey of Grand Rapids, Mich.; six grandchildren, Jacob Johnson, Brady Johnson, John Pender Johnson, CJ Wall, Kaylea Wall and Hana Wall; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Pender Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Brady Johnson, John Pender Johnson, Brinson Wall, CJ Wall, Mitchell Johnson, Jerry Pender, Clint Stevenson and Bill Ivey.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Bubber Johnson’s name can be made to First Baptist Church, Summit, or the Baptist Children’s Village.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
