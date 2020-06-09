Charleen Frances Chandler, 75, of McComb died June 6, 2020, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb until a private family service at 11 at the funeral home. Rev. Billy Joe Deer, Rev. Larry Romack, Rev. Trent Bilbo and Rev. Dwayne Scoggins will officiate, and burial will be in the Navilla Baptist Church cemetery.
Charleen was born April 14, 1945, in Lawrence County. She was the daughter of the late Charlie E. and Betty Lambert Deer.
Charleen worked for South Central Bell for 141⁄2 years, then retired after 25 years with I-55 Mini Storage, and was also an Avon representative for many years. She was a children’s director for more than 30 years at Navilla Baptist Church, where she ministered to children and touched many of their lives. She was known for lending a helping hand and took in many children into her own home. She also coached women’s softball for many years. (Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13.) She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alta Sammie Chandler; three brothers, Milton Deer, Edgar Deer and Cliff Deer; one brother-in-law, Larry McDaniel; and one nephew, Calvin Waguespack.
She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Meyers (George); a brother, David Deer; her sisters, Annie Waguespack (Charles), Ruth Humphrey (Ron), Barbara Rogers and Ruby Boatwright; two special grandchildren, Samantha Whittington and Cobi Whittington; three special friends, Debbie Kemp, Theresa Deer and Diane Nations; a host of nieces and nephews; and also a very special pet, Rowan.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Holcomb, Jonathan McDaniel, Scott McDaniel, Chris Whittington, Randy Wall and Jason Boatwright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Rogers, Henry Wall, Stephen Boatwright and Michael Rogers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Compassus of McComb.
