Arthur “Country Curt” Downs, 68, of Gary, Ind., died May 10, 2021, in Merrillville, Ind.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Sunday until services at noon at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Please wear a mask. Burial will be in Pink Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arthur was born to Vinnie Downs-Perkins and Leroy Taylor Sr. on Sept. 23, 1952, in New Orleans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Jane Allen; and a daughter, Randetta Downs.
He leaves to cherish his memories four children, Arvetta Downs, Lakeysha Woodall, Lazerick Woodall and Audrenna Bromley; three sisters, Winnie Wolf, Alberta (Thomas) Love and Kimberly (Charles) Dillon; five brothers, Willie Allen Sr., John Allen, LeRoy (Darlene) Taylor, Michael Taylor and Joseph Allen; a special friend, Nichelle Moran; lifelong friends, Dennis “Sunnyboy” Wilson and Michael “Rudy” Anderson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
