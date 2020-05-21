Janis E. “Nena” Travis, 79, of McComb, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McComb.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at East Union Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. Brandon Lynch officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Nena was born Aug. 17, 1940 in Columbia, and was the daughter of Zeno Goss Fortenberry and Gertrude Lula Broome Fortenberry. She was a graduate of Columbia High School and was in several academic clubs. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Smithdale. Nena was a homemaker, mother and beloved grandmother. She loved to cook and enjoyed being outside with her family. She loved her plants and her humming birds. She will be missed by all who held her dear.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy Cole and David of McComb; five grandchildren, Mandy Hamilton and Jamie of Magnolia, Jeremy Coon of Mt. Hermon, La., Tiffany Cooper and Jeffrey of McComb, Brandon Cole and Autumn of McComb and Dwayne Brown and Willie Vandenhuevel; 11 great-grandchildren, Hunter Martin, Samuel Martin, Garrett Martin, Ethon Martin, Kolten Beeson, Khloe Cooper, Owen Cole, Baby Ty Cole, Gracie Hamilton, Kimberly Nunnery and Corey and William Vandenhuevel and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Brandon Cole, Jeffery Cooper, Hunter Martin, Landon Rimes, Dwayne Brown and Willie Vandenhuevel. Honorary pallbearers are David Cole and Eddie Johnson.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.