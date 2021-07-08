Johnny E. Robinson, 72, of McComb, died July 1, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Jackson.
Walk-through visitation is noon to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home. Visitation resumes 11 a.m. Saturday at Society Hill Baptist Church until services at noon with Pastor Terry Weems officiating. Burial will be in Dinah No. 2 Cemetery, McComb.
Mr. Robinson was born Jan. 18, 1949, in Detroit.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
