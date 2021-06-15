Ralph Lane Wilson, a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away June 14, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenlaw Baptist Church, and 8 a.m. Thursday until services there at 11 with the Rev. Harold Thornton and the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating. Burial will be in Bolivar Cemetery, Bolivar, La. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
