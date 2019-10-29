Robert Lee Goff Jr., 70, of Magnolia passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley facility in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Thursday until memorial services at 1 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb with Rev. Randy Achord officiating.
Robert was born Feb. 2, 1949, in Magnolia. He is the son of, Robert Lee Goff Sr. and Audrey Toney Phourough.
He was a retired security guard at St. Mary of The Pines and a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. He was a wonderful loving husband and friend who enjoyed his family and his dogs Dotty, Wilson and Hobo. He also enjoyed being a CB radio operator (Smooth Operator). He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother; a loving wife of 41 happy years, Donna Sue Downs Goff; two sisters, Patsy Gail Thompson (David) and Frieda Denise Morris (Paul); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Billy Jack Trayler and Billy Joe McCulley.
