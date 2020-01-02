Vera Addison Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vera Addison of McComb died Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence. Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 55° Cloudy Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Sworn in 3 deaths in state prisons follow warning Case vs. eye doctor dropped Randolph swears in Walthall officials McComb teams battle hard at Christmas Tourney Parklane girls lose two at Copiah Academy Tournament N. Pike girls, boys take 1 of 2 at holiday tournaments S. Pike boys fly past Brookhaven at tourney, girls lose Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesS. Pike football player killed in Kentwood shootingCase vs. eye doctor droppedShooting at store wounds two menS. Pike player killedDoctor, employee indicted for fraudKrystal AllenFelix Varnado3 deaths in state prisons follow warningMore tax law changes ahead in 2020Inmate fears prison conditions could spark riot at Parchman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb Christmas parade rolls (2)Twister destroys multiple homes in Amite County (1)Seeking shelter (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
