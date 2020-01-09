Lottie Jagers, 94, of Los Angeles, died there Dec. 30, 2019.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Parson Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Liberty. The Rev. Willie Jones will officiate. Burial will be at Zion Hill Cemetery, Liberty. Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of local arrangements.
Mrs. Jagers was born in Bude Feb. 3, 1925, to Will and Rhina Cooks.
She attended Parson Hill M.B. Church since she was 15 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Jagers; parents; five siblings; and one grandson, Michael Dunnigan.
Survivors include three daughters, Alice Faye Jagers Hawkins, Doris Jagers Hawkins and Patricia Jagers; five grandchildren, Angela and husband Tyrone, Malik, Kamani, Shannon and wife Tabitha, and Lance; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Malik Shabazz, Tyrone Moore, Cameron Moore, Lance Van Horn, Cage Weatherspoon and Ricky Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers are Kamani Evans, Cleophus Hawkins and Suane Huff.
