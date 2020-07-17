Lynell Carter, 68, of Magnolia died July 13, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are noon Saturday at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Carter was born June 8, 1952, to Eddie Carter and Gloria Mae Hogan in Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Keitcha Carter; and one brother, Eddie Carter Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Berniece Jefferson Carter; two daughters, Stacy (Keon) Carter and LaTasha (Jeremy) Carter; four grandchildren, Jalene, Kyndra, Mason and Dallas; four brothers, Joseph Carter, Curvin L. Kennedy, Earnest (Rose) Carter and Robert (Darlene) Carter; two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
