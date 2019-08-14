William L. Robertson

William Lloyd “Worm” Robertson, 58, of Franklinton, La., died Aug. 6, 2019, in Franklinton.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Visitation continues noon Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 150 Hobgood Road, Tylertown, with the Rev. Raymond Gutter, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Hayes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hackley, La.
Mr. Robertson was born Jan. 31, 1961, in Bogalusa, La. He was the son of the late Floyd and Gussie Lee Bickham Robertson.
