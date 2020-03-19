The Rev. Hivey Carson, 90, of Tylertown, died March 16, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Visitation continues 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 179 Ginntown Road, Tylertown, with the Rev. Alton Carson officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery II.
Born May 26, 1929, in Walthall County, Rev. Carson was the son of the late Ansel Carson and the late Muyer Holmes Carson.
