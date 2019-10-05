Sheila Hood Patterson, 62, of Summit, died Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.
There will be no visitation or services. Young’s Funeral Home in Summit is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by daughters, Jasmine Patterson and Sherilyn Rogers; a son, Jamaal Patterson; a daughter-in-law, Jaton Patterson; a brother, Kenneth Hood; a sister-in-law, Brenda Hood; and two grandchildren, Kennedy and Alana Patterson.
