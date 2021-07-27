Jerry Bullock, 84, of McComb, passed away July 23, 2021, at his home.
Riverwood Family Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements.
He was born Oct. 27, 1936, to the late Wren and Mattie Bullock.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Dorothy Lee Bullock.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lavette Bullock; son, Jeffrey Bullock; and a host of grandchildren. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.