Milton Lee “M.L.” Fortenberry, 74, of Magnolia, passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Magnolia. The Rev. John Alexander will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
M.L. was born in Progress on Sept. 22, 1946, to the late Milton Lee Fortenberry Sr. and Norma Alford Fortenberry.
M.L. was a retired sales representative and a lifelong member and deacon of Bluff Springs Baptist Church. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather who dearly loved his church family. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed Ole Miss and his cattle farm. He dearly loved his Lord and savior Jesus Christ and he will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carroll Fortenberry; and a sister, Norma Jean Maher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 happy years, Sherry Bass Fortenberry; three sons, Mel Fortenberry (Christy), Todd Fortenberry and Troy Fortenberry (Lori); two sisters, Patsy Sheffield (Forrest) and Bobbye Williams (James); seven grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Bryce, Emily, Shelby, Chase and Alana; with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lee Fortenberry, Colby Fortenberry, Austin Fortenberry, Bryce Fortenberry, Neal Bass and Carl Fortenberry. Honorary pallbearer is Chase Fortenberry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluff Springs Baptist Church General Fund, 5027 Magnolia-Progress Road, Magnolia, MS 39652.
