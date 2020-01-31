Vera Etta Brown Cambron, 64, a native of McComb and resident of Chesapeake Beach, Md., died Sept. 10, 2019.
At her request, her body was donated to the National Naval Medical Center for the advancement of science. Her remains will be interred on Saturday at Bethany Barron Cemetery in Summit. In the event of rain, burial will be held at a later date.
She was a graduate of McComb High School. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a loving mother and wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, JT and Ruth Bates Barron.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Samuel Cambron; a daughter, Ruth E. Phillips of Summit; a son, Daniel Cambron of Virginia Beach, Va.; a brother, James Barron and wife Margaret; a sister, Essia Howell; and several nieces.
