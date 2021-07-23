Ruby L. Cox-Faust, 93, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of McComb, died July 17, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is noon Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Craft Funeral Home, McComb, with the Rev. Louis Johns officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Gloster.
Mrs. Faust was born March 28, 1928, in Gloster.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.