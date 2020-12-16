Grady “G.L.” Williams, 75, of Ruth was called home to be with God in the early hours of Dec. 10, 2020. G.L was in good spirits and was believing, by faith, that he would get to be in the presence of the Lord.
Walk-through visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Summit. For the safety of all friends and family, masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place. Out of abundance of care and concern for everyone’s safety during COVID-19, and to abide by mandates, a graveside service will be held and broadcast on social media. Burial will be at Spring Beulah Cemetery in Ruth.
G.L. was born April 7, 1945, in McComb to loving parents Mitchell Williams Sr. and Carrie Mae Robinson- Williams. He was the second of six children.
G.L. was raised in McComb and attended Booker T. Washington High School He later went on to earn his diploma and college credits from Milwaukee Area Technical College in Milwaukee.
G.L. had an adventurous spirit and has called McComb, Chicago and Milwaukee home over the years.
During his travels, he met and married Constance (Holmes) Williams Brumfield. To their union three children were born, Hubert “Mann” Williams, Anthony “Tony” Williams and Veronica “NaeNae” Williams (Jan. 21, 1998).
In April 2011, after years of friendship, G.L. married his life partner and friend, Martha (Gutter) Russell. Their deep commitment to each other and God blended beautifully; they shared countless years of joy and happiness together. Martha was at his side and was tending to him when he departed.
G.L. believed in putting his all into everything he did. Everything he applied his hands and heart to had to be done with perfection.
He worked at Briggs & Stratton Corp. in Milwaukee as a computer operator for 35 years. He received numerous awards and accolades for his stellar work history and commitment to doing a great job.
G.L. gracefully served the Lord in his community and as a member of Spring Beulah Church. G.L. is credited as the founder and president of the Spring Beulah Church Male Chorus. He enjoyed singing and traveling with the fellas to lift up the name of the Lord in praise.
G.L’s. favorite things to do were spending time with his wife, family, travel, gardening, tending to his animals and bowling, where he averaged a 201 score or better. He treasured the time he spent with his high school friends, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. G.L. often mentioned how blessed he was to be able to enjoy his “golden years” in peace and without worry.
G.L. was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lena Mae Johnson and Elouise Wilcher; brother, Mitchell (Mickey) Williams Jr.; and beloved daughter, Veronica Renee Williams.
G.L. leaves behind a lifetime of memories and an amazing legacy. Those who will remember and cherish them are his devoted wife, Martha Williams; his children, Hubert “Mann” Williams and Anthony “Tony” Williams; his godchildren, Stanley (Angela) Hamilton and Tonya (Pete) Jenkins; his sisters, Essie Lee and Dorothy (Gene) Sims; his 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law Norma (LeVaughn) Hamilton, Iva Gutter, Bobbie Gutter; brother-in-law, Booker (Audrey) Gutter Jr.; and many other relatives.
