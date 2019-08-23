David Joel Carruth, 55, of Kentwood, La., was peacefully welcomed into heaven on Aug. 13, 2019, after a brief illness following heart surgery.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until a memorial service at 11 at Pine Ridge United Methodist Church, Kentwood. Bro. Michael Townsend will officiate. Cross Memorial Funeral Home of Amite, La., is handling arrangements.
David was born March 29, 1964, in Kentwood to his loving parents Ransom David Carruth and Yvonne Bryant Carruth.
David was a boilermaker by trade but had been unable to work for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Carruth; and an infant brother.
David is survived by his sisters, Mary Jo Ricks of McComb and Kathy Wales (Chris) of Kentwood; five nieces and nephews, Rob Ricks, Rondi Ricks, Kirk Wales, Kristen Eichholz and Korey Wales; 11 great-nieces and -nephews; and his companion and caregiver of many years, Rachel Marvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in memory of David.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.