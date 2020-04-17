Julius E. Belton Jr., 80, of Bedford Heights, Ohio, passed away April 13, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Osyka with the the Rev. Bertrand Smith officiating. Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia, La., is handling arrangements.
Julius attended Grambling University and is a 30-year retiree of Ford Motor Co. in Walton Hill, Ohio. He served his country for six years in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Gatlin; parents, Julius E. Belton Sr. and Marie Hurst Belton; and a brother, Moses Belton.
He leaves in God’s care, his loving wife of 47 years, Annette D. Belton of Bedford Heights; a son, Mark A. Belton (Jeanette) of Boutte, La.; three daughters, Jennifer Belton of Monroe, La., Janice Veal (Eric Sr.) of New Orleans and Etta Pearl Belton of Dallas; two brothers, James Odell Belton of McComb and Douglas Belton (Ruby) of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
