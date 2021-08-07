Jadestiny Lee, 24, of Griffin, Ga., and formerly of McComb, died July 30, 2021, in Griffin.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are 1 p.m. at Cockerham Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Opal Nobles officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She was born Nov. 22, 1996, in Pike County.
