James Edward Griffith Jr., 65, of McComb, passed away at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on Sept. 4, 2020.
A private memorial service was officiated by the Rev. Bob Phelps on Sept. 10. Jim’s ashes will be placed with his beloved mother, father and sister. His ashes will also be scattered by his children at various locations he loved.
Jim was born Jan. 9, 1955, to James and Emma Griffith of Summit.
He was a member of the first graduating class from Parklane Academy in 1974 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Jim was a businessman and operated Summit Tobacco Co. alongside his mother for 25 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Jim most loved to fresh and saltwater fish and turkey hunt. These activities were enjoyed with his tight-knit circle of friends. After retiring, Jim fulfilled his lifelong dream of attaining his pilot’s license in Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed golfing. Jim was also a music lover and played the guitar.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Griffith Sr. and Emma Eldridge Griffith; and his sister, Veronica Faye Griffith.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julia Murray Griffith of McComb; his son, James Edward “Jamie” Griffith III, wife Angie and their two children, Addyson Adrianna and Alexander Callahan of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his daughter, Joanna Griffith Barr, her husband Joel Nelson “Nicky,” and their two children, Greta James and Joel Eldridge “Ridge” of Summit; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Ava Colman and Chaquita McCray for their friendships and Jay Allen for sharing his musical gifts.
