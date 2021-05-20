Oudia Eva Jones, 83, of Tylertown died May 18, 2021, at Walthall County General Hospital in Tylertown.
Walk-through visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Tylertown First Baptist Church, 1506 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Tylertown, with the pastor, Apostle Clayton Bullock, officiating. Seating will be limited according to COVID-19 guidelines and church capacity. Burial will be in the St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery in Tylertown. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Jones was born June 23, 1937, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Everline Dillon Lewis.
