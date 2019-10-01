George Randal Nunnery, 60, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019, at Liberty Living Community Center in Liberty.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Wednesday at Tangipahoa Baptist Church until services at 11. The Rev. Mike Morris and James Chisholm will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
George was born Dec. 26, 1958, in McComb, to the late George Wayne and Betty Jean Robinson Nunnery.
George was a member of East Fork Baptist Church and spent 20-plus years as a salesman at NAPA Auto. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
George was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Nunnery.
He is survived by his two brothers, John Nunnery (Fonda) and Grant Nunnery (Shannon); two nephews, Jamie Nunnery and Colton Nunnery; two nieces, Lacey Brown and Rebekah Nunnery; one aunt, Peggy Westbrook; and one uncle, Doug Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Grant Nunnery, John Nunnery, Jamie Nunnery, Tommy Carruth, Jeffery Miller, Michael Kramer, James Chisholm and Doug Robinson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Todd Carruth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
