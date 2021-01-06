Malcolm Larry Whittington, 80, of Gloster, passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday until services at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. The Rev. Carl Grice will officiate. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Whittington was born Sept. 4, 1940, the son of Lewell and Winnie Brantley Whittington.
Larry was retired from the Mississippi Highway Department where he was a supervisor of road maintenance. He was a member of New Hope Methodist Protestant Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edna Faye Jackson Whittington; and his brother. Leonard Allen Whittington.
He is survived by his son, Malcolm Larry Whittington Jr. and wife Pam; daughter, Debra Whittington Kilcrease and husband Sonny; graanddaughter, Emileigh Paige Whittington; and sister, Barbara Whitehead and husband Doyle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.