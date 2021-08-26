Penny K. Wells, 40, of McComb died Aug. 20, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Springs Baptist Church, Magnolia, with services there at 11. Pastor Chad Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery North, McComb. Please wear a mask. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Wells was born Aug. 13, 1981, in McComb.
