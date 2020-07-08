Ray W. Hall, 91, of Smithdale passed away July 6, 2020 at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Wroten Carraway Cemetery in Amite County. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Ray was born Feb. 3, 1929, in McCall Creek to Luther Hall and Gertrude McDaniel Hall.
He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. He was a United States veteran, an avid deer hunter and enjoyed growing a vegetable garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Hilda Rae Wroten Hall; seven brothers, three sisters and his son, Danny Ray Hall.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Cheryl Hall of Smithdale, Peggy Hall Ott (Rex) and Lisa Hall Dickerson (Randy), both of Summit; four grandchildren, Amy Hall Buckles (Daryl), Ryan Hall (Katherine), Brannon Dickerson and Ashleigh Dickerson; five great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
