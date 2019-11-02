Joseph E. Watts, 60, of Summit, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. The Rev. John Underwood will officiate, and burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Mr. Watts was born March 10, 1959, in McComb to Edward and Lillian Hewitt Watts.
Mr. Watts was of the Baptist faith and a hospital pharmacist. He loved fishing and was an avid outdoorsman; he also enjoyed entertaining his friends and family. Mr. Watts was a loving life companion, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Preceding him in death was his father.
Those surviving Mr. Watts are his life companion, Becky Womack; his mother; three nephews, Joshua Cousin (Leonela), Evan Cousin and Christian Watts; one niece, Emilie Watts; one brother, David Edward Watts (Melissa); one sister, Beverly Watts Cousin (J.C.); a family pet, T.C.; along with numerous other beloved family members and friends.
