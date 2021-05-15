Lum Dewitt “Sonny” Reeves, 83, of Magnolia, died May 13, 2021, at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.
Friends and acquaintances are invited to visitation 10 to 11 a.m. today at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home of Ponchatoula, with services following. Burial will be at Oak Grove cemetery on Highway 40 in Loranger, La.
He was born Oct. 11, 1937. Named after his grandfather Lum Jones, Sonny resided alternately between his home property in Magnolia and that of his wife Billie in Loranger, La.
Sonny was a cattle farmer and a saw filer by trade, operating his own shop and supporting several sawmills within a radius of about 100 miles.
He served his country in the National Guard.
An avid hunter, he loved the sound of his dogs on the trail of the night-prowling “coon” and the challengee of getting the season’s first deer.
No person ever became acquainted with Sonny who did not learn to love him and enjoy his company. Billie’s family adored him.
He was a devoted Christian and highly valued by neighbors and friends. Although he lived by the scripture “do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” he usually went “the extra mile” to help someone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxwell and Ella Mae Reeves; first wife Nora Mae Freeman Reeves; brother David; sisters Alice Louise McKenzie, Rosa Maxine McKenzie, Lois Selena Rushing and Myrtle Martha Jackson.
He leaves to mourn his wife of almost 11 years, Dr. Billie Theriot-Reeves; his oldest daughter, Hannah Robin Nyala, her husband and children Brent West and Taliesin Nyala; son Darrell Reeves (Shannon); grandson Stone; granddaughter Ashby; daughter, Patricia Reeves May and her children Stephen and Shelby; two sisters, Betty Jo Pugh and Jessie Mae Cothern; nephew Mike (Carol) and son Rob Reeves; and other nephews and nieces.
