Mary Helen Brown, 66, of Osyka, died Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co., followed by graveside service at noon at Terry’s Creek Church Cemetery.
Ms. Brown was born Nov. 19, 1954, in Pike County to the late Marvin Lee and Carleaner Felder Brown.
She was preceded in death by her lifetime companion, Michael Williams; a son, Justin Brown; her parents; a sister, JoAnn Varnado; and a brother, Marvin L. Brown Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Latoria and Latunya Brown; two grandchildren, Erinesha Evans and Eric Evans Jr.; five sisters, Demetrice Gordon, Mary (Frankie) Martin, Penelope (James) Martin, Abbe (Marvin White) Brown and Silver Brown; six brothers, James Brown, Maurice (Cora) Brown; Donald Ray Brown, Robert Lee Brown, Dwayne Brown and Sandy Edward; one uncle, Jeffery Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
