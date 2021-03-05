Greg Barron, 64, of Summit, passed away March 3, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at Barron Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William Gregory Barron was born Oct. 8, 1956, in McComb to William E. Barron and Faye M. Anderson Barron.
He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a master’s degree in history. Greg taught history in the Hattiesburg school system and also in Venezuela while working for an oil company. He loved living in the South, but traveled to many places.
Greg studied history and genealogy with great enthusiasm. He was a member of the Amite County Historical and Genealogical Society and also the Sons of Confederate Veterans Stockdale Rangers Camp 1681. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt, Bobbie Barron.
He is survived by his son, William G. Barron II of Summit; a daughter, Christy Brister (Jared) of McComb; cousins, Howard Lee Barron, David Barron, Bruce Barron, Stevie Barron and Bryan Barron; a granddaughter, Kaleigh Brister; special friends, Dawn Taylor of Clinton and Melissa Hazlewood Thaxton of Liberty; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stockdale Rangers Camp 1681, Sons of Confederate Veterans.
